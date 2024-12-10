Morgan Stanley Smith Barney to pay $15M penalty to settle SEC charges

''These were isolated events, each of which occurred several years ago. We take these incidents very seriously and have since enhanced our control framework, working in conjunction with an outside expert," a Morgan Stanley spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We pride ourselves on putting clients first, and in each instance, when we learned of the wrongdoing, we conducted an internal investigation, terminated the wrongdoers, reported them to the proper authorities and worked with affected clients to compensate them for any harm.''