FARGO, N.D. — Andrew Morgan had 17 points in North Dakota State's 64-50 win over St. Thomas on Thursday night.
Morgan was 6 of 7 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bison (14-14, 7-6 Summit League). Boden Skunberg scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.
The Tommies (17-11, 7-6) were led by Parker Bjorklund, who recorded 11 points. Carter Bjerke added eight points for St. Thomas. Kendall Blue also had eight points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
