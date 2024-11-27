Sports

Morgan and Stonehill host No. 10 Marquette

November 27, 2024 at 8:43AM

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -34.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on No. 10 Marquette after Josh Morgan scored 20 points in Stonehill's 67-65 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Marquette is fifth in the Big East scoring 81.3 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 0-3 on the road. Stonehill has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Stonehill averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 63.6% and averaging 20.5 points for the Golden Eagles.

Morgan is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

