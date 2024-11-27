Morgan and Stonehill host No. 10 Marquette

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0)
Stonehill Skyhawks (4-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0)
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -34.5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on No. 10 Marquette after Josh Morgan scored 20 points in Stonehill's 67-65 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Marquette is fifth in the Big East scoring 81.3 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.
The Skyhawks are 0-3 on the road. Stonehill has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Marquette makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Stonehill averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Marquette allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 63.6% and averaging 20.5 points for the Golden Eagles.
Morgan is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
