Morel hits 2-run homer in 10th, Rays rally to beat Diamondbacks 7-4

Diamondbacks starter Corbin Burnes was perfect until Diaz led off the fourth with a single and José Caballero hit a run-scoring double off him in the fifth. Burnes was pulled with one out in the sixth after he fumbled Caminero's comebacker with a runner on third. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks, who gave up Morel's run-scoring double to pull the Rays to 4-3.