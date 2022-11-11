MOREHEAD, Ky. — Branden Maughmer scored 20 points as Morehead State beat Campbellsville Harrodsburg 99-58 on Thursday night.
Maughmer had seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (1-1). LJ Bryan shot 8 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Alex Gross recorded 15 points.
The Pioneers (0-1) were led by Chris Rawlins, who posted 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State hosts Bellarmine and Campbellsville Harrodsburg visits Lipscomb.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
