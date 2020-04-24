– It's been more than a month since Minnesotans last waited for a table at their favorite restaurants.

Gov. Tim Walz banned in-person dining starting March 17, one of his earliest efforts aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. The state's stay-at-home order currently extends through May 4, but the governor has already warned that eateries and stores may very well have to adapt operations for more than a year due to public concerns about the coronavirus.

Walz recently signed a bill allowing beer and wine sales with takeout orders, spurring some joints to get creative with their delivery specials. Across the country, restaurants and bars scrambled to figure out how to survive amid a health crisis that's hit their industry in some of the hardest ways.

In Duluth, the Black Woods Group furloughed more than 400 employees from its various restaurants last month while simultaneously launching its own delivery service.

"We kind of taught ourselves overnight how to do it independently," said Ben Thoen, director of operations for group, which also owns Duluth's Tavern on the Hill.

While some restaurants have closed to mitigate losses or because they can't afford to stay open, those still up and running are desperate for the patronage of Duluth customers, who likewise may be searching for new options. Phones, apps and websites are being deployed to take orders, and a few places might even take Venmo tips.

Jason Vincent, owner of Vanilla Bean Restaurant in Duluth delivered a curbside order to a customer outside the restaurant Thursday.Vanilla Bean is one of the eateries in Duluth that have remained open for take out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is barely scraping by with enough profit to pay for labor and food., Vincent said.

Here's a list of 37 Duluth-area restaurants offering some form of takeout or delivery, adjusting to the new norms of an industry that was flipped on its head by this public health crisis. Find more options at duluthloveslocal.com/curbside-delivery.

Anchor Bar & Grill

Once featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," this Superior fixture is still serving its full no-nonsense menu of burgers and fries. The Wisconsin joint is also serving beer to go. Curbside from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

413 Tower Ave., Superior, Wis., 715-394-9747, anchorbarandgrill.com

Black Woods Grill & Bar

The Proctor and Two Harbors locations of the locally owned chain are temporarily closed, but customers can still order scratch-made soups, slow-cooked potpies and other homemade dishes from its Duluth restaurant. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

2525 London Road, 218-724-1612, www.blackwoods.com

Bridgeman's

Since 1936, Duluth's dairy institution has been churning out ice cream that's now sold across the Midwest. Order some to-go with your breakfast, lunch or dinner at Bridgeman's only restaurant, which has been featuring daily specials on social media. Curbside and delivery from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

2202 Mountain Shadow Dr., 218-727-0196, duluthbridgemans.com

Burrito Union

Since the governor closed schools, this Mexican joint has been offering free lunches to children who may rely on their schools for meals. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.

1332 E. 4th St., 218-728-4414, burritounion.com

Canal Park Brewing Company

The restaurant scaled back its hours due to a drop in business, but it's still offering free kid's meals to those in need from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Order appetizers, sandwiches, burgers and salads along with some local brews, which customers can have delivered to their homes if they order ahead. Curbside and delivery from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

300 Canal Park Dr., 218-464-4790, canalparkbrewery.com

Corktown Deli and Brews

After closing for about a month, owner Tom Hanson reopened three of his restaurants, much to the delight of many locals. This lunchtime favorite, with fresh gourmet sandwiches, salads and soups, has also been stocked with some essential grocery items and paper goods for those looking to make a one-stop shopping trip. Curbside from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

1906 W. Superior St., 218-606-1607, corktowndeli.com

Dubh Linn Brew Pub

In-person dining closed in Minnesota on St. Patrick's Day, but Dubh Linn did the Irish holiday carryout style. They're still offering fish and chips, bangers and mash, shepherds pie and other pub faire curbside from 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

109 W. Superior St., 218-727-1559, dubhlinnpub.com

Duluth Grill

Another one of Hanson's recently reopened neighborhood spots that's serving breakfast (skillets, omelets, biscuits and gravy) and lunch (melts, tacos and bowls). Curbside 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

118 S. 27th Ave. West, 218-726-1150, duluthgrill.com

Duluth's Best Bread

The business' new subscription service for a monthly box of bread sold out earlier this year, but it's opened up some more slots for those desiring deliveries during these times of quarantine. There's also curbside pickup from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

2632 W. 3rd St., 218-590-5966, duluthsbestbread.com

Fitger's Brewhouse

Marcy Wojick, director of operations for Just Take Action (the parent company of Fitger's Brewhouse, Burrito Union and a handful of other Duluth joints), said last month that staffing was cut significantly and sales at the brewhouse were down 85% of what they usually are. "But our customers have been so nice, so positive — it's just nice to see faces right now," she said. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily. Customers can also order beer deliveries, which will be made from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

600 E. Superior St., 218-279-2739, fitgersbrewhouse.com

Gannucci's Italian Market

Now offering its pizzas, pastas and sandwiches for lunch and dinner, this West Duluth staple is taking orders by phone. Curbside 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

301 N. Central Ave., 218-624-2286, facebook.com/gannuccis

GB Schneider & Co.

In West Duluth, this mainstay is offering a daily lunch special, along with its full menu of made-from-scratch meals. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

4602 Grand Ave., 218-491-7878, gbschneider.com

Grandma's Saloon & Grill

This iconic Duluth establishment temporarily closed its Canal Park location, but Grandma's is running a limited menu from its Miller Hill and Virginia hubs. Affiliated Bellisio's Italian Restaurant, Little Angie's Cantina and the Sports Garden have been shut down for the time being as well. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

2202 Maple Grove Road, 218-722-9313; 1302 S. 12th St., Virginia, 218-749-1960, www.grandmasrestaurants.com

Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar

This Canal Park joint has cut back options for takeout, but there's still plenty of diverse dishes on a regularly updating menu. Lake Avenue is only open two days a week for the time being, so e-mail or call orders in ahead of time. Curbside from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

394 S. Lake Ave., 218-722-2355, www.lakeaveduluth.com

Love Creamery

Who doesn't need a little love (and ice cream) during these times of stress? The Lincoln Park shop is selling pints and treats curbside from noon-7 p.m. daily.

1908 W. Superior St., 218-576-5639, lovecreamery.com

LuLu's Pizza

Haven't had the chance to check out the Banh Mi-Za yet? Duluth's newest pizza place has curbside and delivery from noon-8 p.m. daily.

420 W. Superior St., 218-481-7167, luluspizzaduluth.com

McKenzie's Bar & Grill

McKenzie's is offering rotating deals on their burgers, wraps, sandwiches and appetizers. Curbside from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

5094 Miller Trunk Hwy., Hermantown, 218-729-1900, mckenziesbar.com

Northern Waters Smokehaus

Beloved by locals and tourists alike, this small deli-style joint in Canal Park is continuing to cure the smoked fish and meat that makes it sandwiches something to talk about (think: Cajun smoked salmon and curry-rubbed lamb). Northern Waters takes mail orders for people throughout the country craving some Lake Superior smoked trout, but they also offer curbside from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and delivery from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

394 S. Lake Ave., 218-724-7307, northernwaterssmokehaus.com

OMC Smokehouse

The popular barbecue joint just reopened. But a few weeks earlier, a group started a fundraiser promising a cookbook with recipes for OMC's rubs, sauces and more in exchange for support for businesses in the Lincoln Park craft district affected by the pandemic. Curbside from 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

1909 W. Superior St., 218-606-1611, omcsmokehouse.com

Positively 3rd Street Bakery

This hub for all baked goodies also started giving away free lunch packs (two fresh loaves of bread and a pound of granola) for those in need with kids home from school. About half of the bakery's business comes from accounts with wholesalers around the state, some of whom are restaurants and coffee shops that closed their doors to stop the virus' spread — so "things have slowed down quite significantly," co-owner Koda Fultz said. The Duluth storefront is open for pickup (though they ask that only four people be in the small shop at a time) from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

1202 E. 3rd St., 218-724-8619, 3rdstbakery.com

Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake

Order salads, sandwiches and other pub grub from the English tavern-style joint near Duluth's hospitals. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

805 E. Superior St., 218-728-1192, sirbens.com

Tavern on the Hill

The normally hopping hot spot near the University of Minnesota Duluth is still offering its full menu, which includes burgers, salads, tacos and more. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

1102 Woodland Ave., 218-724-0010, www.tavernduluth.com

The Breeze Inn

Homemade soups? Juicy Lucy's? Sounds like Minnesota comfort food. Curbside from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

5168 Jean Duluth Road, 218-525-2883, thebreezeinn.com

The Juice Pharm

After moving to a new location downtown, this fruit-filled joint is offering juices, smoothies and açai bowls to go (the rest of their regular food menu will return at a later date). Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

208 E. 1st St., 218-522-4545, www.juice-pharm.com

The King of Creams

Grab a burger or a Philly cheesesteak with a side of fries and a malt. This Central Hillside neighborhood diner said on social media that the governor's order is giving them some time to work on the opening of its new Hermantown location, which was slated to open this spring. The regular spot is still open for business, though, with curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon-7 p.m. Sundays.

502 E. 4th St., 218-725-9000, thekingofcreams.com

The Rambler Food Truck

The Rambler is rolling around earlier than usual this spring to feed people during this coronavirus crisis. The food truck has been offering free meals to those who can't afford them, and owner Jonathan Reznick is also helping donate lunches to health care workers throughout Duluth. Follow The Rambler on social media to keep track of where it's at.

Check Facebook for location, 218-213-1713, theramblermn.com

The Social House

This relatively new Hermantown spot is offering its signature BBQ Brisket Benedict to go (as well as the rest of its breakfast and lunch menu). Curbside from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

4897 Miller Trunk Hwy., Hermantown, 218-727-8519, thesocialhousemn.com

Thirsty Pagan Brewing

The Superior brewery is offering a pizza and beer special — a 16-inch pie with a growler fill for $35. Curbside and delivery from noon-8 p.m. daily.

1615 Winter St., Superior, Wis., 715-394-2500, thirstypaganbrewing.com

Toasty's

Grab one of the many grilled sandwiches on this family-owned favorite downtown, which features selections with Brie, Gorgonzola and a host of other options for cheese lovers. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

220 W. Superior St., 218-722-0915, toastysduluth.com

Uncle Loui's Cafe

Duluth's "breakfast all day" joint scaled back its hours with in-person dining on a hiatus, but Uncle Loui's is still serving its full menu of omelets, pancakes, French toast and more. Curbside from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.

520 E. 4th St., 218-727-4518, unclelouiscafe.com

Ursa Minor Brewing

Look to Lincoln Park for a tried-and-true pizza-beer combo. Ursa Minor will run their wood-fired pies and brews out to your car, and they'll even deliver crowlers to homes in a handful of Duluth ZIP codes (check which ones online). Curbside from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

2415 W. Superior St., 218-481-7886, ursaminorbrewing.com

Va Bene Caffe

The little lakeside Italian eatery is boxing up its homemade pasta and panini. Curbside from noon-8 p.m. daily.

734 E. Superior St., 218-722-1518, vabenecaffe.com

Vanilla Bean Restaurant

Imagine brunch from the comfort of your couch — pick up pancakes, crêpes, eggs Benedict or a non-breakfast option from either this Duluth restaurant (the Two Harbors location is temporarily closed). Curbside and delivery from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

1608 Woodland Ave., 218-249-1957, thevanillabean.com

Vitta Pizza

Another taste of Italy in the Northland — pick up a Neopolitan-style pizza to eat at your kitchen table. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

307 Canal Park Dr., 218-727-2226, vittapizza.com

Wussow's Concert Cafe

Using croissants from Duluth's Best Bread and a slew of ingredients from local menus, the West Duluth coffee shop has a rotating daily menu of sandwiches, sweets and other specials. Curbside pickup at the makeshift drive-through window from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.

324 N. Central Ave., 218-624-5957, wussows.com

Yellow Bike Coffee

The Hermantown shop's drive-through is still open for business, serving coffee, scones, cookies and lunches. Owner Shannon Cornelius is also helping The Rambler's Reznick drop off goodies for health care workers and emergency responders around town. Curbside and delivery from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.

5094 Miller Trunk Hwy., Hermantown, 218-206-7047, yellowbike.coffee

7 West TapHouse

Pick from a wide-ranging burger menu, or go for the pizza. Lots of good pub food options. The downtown Duluth location recently closed for renovations, but the Miller Hill Mall and Superior spots are all offering 15% discounts to health care workers and emergency responders. Curbside and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. The Superior taphouse is open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

2510 Maple Grove Road, 218-464-1879; 1319 Tower Ave., Superior, Wis., 715-718-0302, 7westtaphouse.com