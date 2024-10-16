LOS ANGELES — More than a dozen relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez call for their release from prison.
More than a dozen relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez call for their release from prison
More than a dozen relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez call for their release from prison.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 16, 2024 at 8:16PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals.