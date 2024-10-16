Wires

More than 90 people are killed and 50 injured after a gasoline tanker explodes in Nigeria, police say

By The Associated Press

October 16, 2024 at 9:13AM

ABUJA, Nigeria — More than 90 people are killed and 50 injured after a gasoline tanker explodes in Nigeria, police say.

