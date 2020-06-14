YEREVAN, Armenia — More than 90 demonstrators were arrested Sunday in clashes between police and protesters outside the headquarters of Armenia's national security service.
The protest in the capital, Yerevan, took place after security service officers conducted a search at the residence of the leader of the country's principal opposition party.
A criminal investigation of the Prosperous Armenia party's leader, tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, says he is suspected of conducting unlicensed gambling activities that have deprived the government of revenue.
Tsarukyan claims the allegations are political. His party holds 25 of the Armenian parliament's 132 seats.
