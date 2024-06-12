KINSHASA, Congo — Congo's president says more than 80 travelers have died after their boat capsized on a river near the capital of Kinshasa.
It's the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country where overloading is often blamed.
The statement quoting President Félix Tshisekedi says the locally made boat capsized late Monday in Maï-Ndombe province as it carried more than 100 passengers along the Kwa River.
More from Star Tribune
Local Race-based scholarships at Minnesota State University Moorhead subject of new civil rights complaint
More from Star Tribune
Local Race-based scholarships at Minnesota State University Moorhead subject of new civil rights complaint
More from Star Tribune
Local Race-based scholarships at Minnesota State University Moorhead subject of new civil rights complaint
West Metro Prominent Edina personal injury lawyer admits to being drunk when he hit I-35 worker and left scene
More from Star Tribune
Local Race-based scholarships at Minnesota State University Moorhead subject of new civil rights complaint
West Metro Prominent Edina personal injury lawyer admits to being drunk when he hit I-35 worker and left scene
More from Star Tribune
Local Race-based scholarships at Minnesota State University Moorhead subject of new civil rights complaint
West Metro Prominent Edina personal injury lawyer admits to being drunk when he hit I-35 worker and left scene
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More from Star Tribune
Local Race-based scholarships at Minnesota State University Moorhead subject of new civil rights complaint
West Metro Prominent Edina personal injury lawyer admits to being drunk when he hit I-35 worker and left scene
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More from Star Tribune
Local Race-based scholarships at Minnesota State University Moorhead subject of new civil rights complaint
West Metro Prominent Edina personal injury lawyer admits to being drunk when he hit I-35 worker and left scene
More from Star Tribune
Local Race-based scholarships at Minnesota State University Moorhead subject of new civil rights complaint
West Metro Prominent Edina personal injury lawyer admits to being drunk when he hit I-35 worker and left scene
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80
Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candor. She passed away on Tuesday.
World
Russian warships reach Cuban waters ahead of military exercises in the Caribbean
A fleet of Russian warships reached Cuban waters on Wednesday ahead of planned military exercises in the Caribbean in what some see as a projection of strength as tensions grow over Western support for Ukraine.
World
At least 41 die in a fire at a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait
A fire swept through a building that housed foreign workers in Kuwait early Wednesday, killing at least 41 people. Officials said the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations.
World
Germany's government proposes a new law to fast-track young men to join its depleted armed forces
Germany's defense minister announced on Wednesday plans for new legislation that would help refill the depleted ranks of the armed forces to bolster the country's defense capabilities.
World
Blinken says some of Hamas' proposed changes to a cease-fire plan in Gaza are workable and some not
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that mediators would keep trying to close an elusive cease-fire deal after Hamas proposed numerous changes to a U.S.-backed plan, some of which he said were ''workable'' and some not.