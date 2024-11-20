SEATTLE — More than 600,000 without electricity in Washington State as 'bomb cyclone' sweeps across the northwestern US.
More than 600,000 without electricity in Washington State as 'bomb cyclone' sweeps across the northwestern US
More than 600,000 without electricity in Washington State as 'bomb cyclone' sweeps across the northwestern US.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 20, 2024 at 7:50AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.