HINTON, Alberta — A wildfire in Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies this week destroyed more than 350 structures but all of the critical infrastructure is intact, officials said Friday.

The fast-moving fire that prompted 25,000 people to flee the city of Jasper and adjacent park earlier this week damaged about 30% of the town. Parks Canada said out of a total of 1,113 structures within the town, 358 have been destroyed.

Mayor Richard Ireland said all of the critical infrastructure has been saved.

''Many homes and business have been lost,'' Danielle Smith, premier of Alberta province said at a news conference in Hinton, Alberta, where a command center has been set up. ''About 70 percent of the town has no damage.''

Smith said residents will be out of their homes for several weeks and said they are expediting emergency relief funds for them.

''Some of our residents, most have them, will have a home to return to, some will not,'' Ireland said. ''There will be a sad mix of people who have lost their home and livelihood. It's going to be difficult. The pain that will be felt defies description.''

There were no reports of injuries during the mass evacuation of the picturesque resort and national park earlier in the week.

Parks Canada officials said the hospital, schools and the wastewater treatment plant were protected. They said the most significant damage is concentrated on the west side of town.

Jasper and the neighboring Jasper National Park had been menaced by fires from both the north and south and the town's 5,000 full-time residents — along with 20,000 visitors -- fled on short notice late Monday and Tuesday when the fires flared up.

''This fire was enormous, it was fast moving,'' Ireland said. ''It got pushed by winds.''

Parks Canada officials said Friday that cooler conditions are reducing fire behavior as rain tapered off overnight.

A postcard-perfect mountain town, Jasper is famous for hiking, skiing, kayaking and biking. It is also home to dozens of species such as elk, mountain goats, cougars, lynx, black bears and grizzly bears.

Jasper National Park is considered a national treasure. The United Nations designated the parks that make up the Canadian Rockies, including Jasper, a World Heritage Site in 1984 for its striking mountain landscape.

Alberta has been baking under scorching temperatures that have already forced another 7,500 people out of remote communities. About 176 wildfires were burning across the province.

A record number of wildfires in 2023 forced more than 235,000 people across Canada to evacuate and sent thick smoke into parts of the U.S., leading to hazy skies and health advisories in multiple U.S. cities.