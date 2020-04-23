More than 3,000 Minneapolis families applied for emergency rental assistance on Wednesday, the day the city launched its program.

That's roughly twice the number of families the city initially said it hoped to help when it earmarked $3 million to help people pay rent and utility bills during the pandemic.

The city will continue accepting applications through noon Monday.

The city is encouraging families with internet access to apply online at http://www.minneapolismn.gov/coronavirus/gap-funding. Families without internet access can call the Tenant Resource Center at 612-302-3129 and leave a voice mail.

Though there is only one application, the program has two components, one run through the Stable Homes Stable Schools Program and a new Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

The Stable Homes Stable Schools Program will give priority to families making 30% or less of the area median income, roughly $27,000 for a family of three. For the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, each eligible family will be randomly assigned a number that will determine the order in which they receive assistance.

Most will receive $1,500 payments, while some large families could receive up to $2,000.

Liz Navratil