More than 270 Minnesota students are semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program that honors students based on standardized test scores and academic achievements.

The semifinalists from schools across the state were announced earlier this month by the program, which recognized about 16,000 students nationwide.

Outstanding scores on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) exam qualified students as semifinalists. Those students can submit an application to become finalists, highlighting their academic record, community involvement and other accomplishments, according to a news release from the program. They must also submit results of the SAT. Students chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships will be announced in spring 2022.

The list of Minnesota semifinalists and the schools they attend is available here.