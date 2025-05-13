More than 200 firefighters battle massive warehouse blaze in Baltimore, no injuries reported

The warehouse backs up to railroad tracks. Amtrak service was stopped for a time between Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., Amtrak said in a social media post. Service was restored by Tuesday morning, but was still restricted to one track and Amtrak warned of delays between Washington and Baltimore. The Maryland Transit Administration canceled MARC commuter rail service on its Penn line on Tuesday morning due to the fire and concerns that the structure may collapse onto the tracks.