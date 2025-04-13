Wires

More than 20 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, the acting mayor says

More than 20 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, the acting mayor says.

The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 8:48AM

KYIV, Ukraine — More than 20 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, the acting mayor says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

More than 20 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, the acting mayor says

More than 20 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, the acting mayor says.

Wires

Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title

Wires

An intellectually disabled teen shot by Idaho police has died after being removed from life support, his aunt says