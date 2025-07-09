More than 17 million people in Yemen are going hungry, including over 1 million children, UN says

Fletcher said the U.N. hasn't seen the current level of deprivation since before a U.N.-brokered truce in early 2022. He noted that it is unfolding as global funding for humanitarian aid is plummeting, which means reductions or cuts in food. According to the U.N., as of mid-May, the U.N.'s $2.5 billion humanitarian appeal for Yemen this year had received just $222 million, just 9%.