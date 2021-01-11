More than 140,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Minnesota, where state health leaders will begin discussion Monday on how to get the next wave of shots to the elderly and essential front-line workers.

The updated tally from the Minnesota Department of Health means the state's providers have given first doses of the two-dose vaccine to nearly a third of the initial priority group of 500,000 health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

State health officials are hoping to accelerate the pace of vaccinations against a pandemic that is showing some signs of increased activity after the holidays.

The state reported only four COVID-19 deaths on Monday — the lowest single-day total since late October — as well as 980 diagnosed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease. Daily COVID-19 numbers have been lower on Mondays throughout the pandemic, reflecting reduced testing and reporting on the weekends.

On the other hand, the seven-day average positivity rate of diagnostic testing has continued to increase from 4.7% on Dec. 24 to 7.1% on Dec. 31.

The number of Minnesota hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients also crept up from 666 on Saturday to 686 on Sunday. The state had seen a steady decline until now in COVID-19 hospitalizations since a peak at 1,864 on Nov. 29.

Minnesota has followed guidance from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and earmarked limited initial supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to the 1a priority group of health care workers at greater risk of infection, and long-term care residents at greater risk of severe illness due to their ages and underlying health conditions.

Monday's additions brought the state's totals in the pandemic to 5,711 COVID-19 deaths and 437,552 infections. Residents of long-term care make up 64% of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota has reported a total of 147,645 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered out of a supply of 396,350 doses distributed to the state. The total supply includes doses still being delivered to Minnesota providers.

The totals do not include vaccine doses administered at federal facilities in Minnesota, such as the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and Cass Lake Indian Health Services in northern Minnesota.

The next 1b priority group under federal guidance for COVID-19 vaccination would consist of more than 1 million Minnesotans who are 75 or older, or who are essential front-line workers such as teachers, police officers and power plant workers.

