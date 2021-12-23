OSSEO, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out a massive crash on Interstate 94.
WITI-TV reported the crash occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County south of Osseo. More than 100 vehicles were involved.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking details. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Kristina Page said in a brief telephone interview that she didn't have any information but expected the State Patrol would issue a news release soon.
The State Patrol's Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday morning that freezing rain had left roads icy and hazardous.
