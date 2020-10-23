Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans have cast a ballot ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The latest early vote figures, released Friday by the Secretary of State, mark an unprecedented increase over 2016. The volume of early ballots accepted this year is already almost double the number counted for the entire 2016 election, when about 676,000 Minnesotans voted before Election Day.

With 11 days to go until Nov. 3, those numbers are expected to rise. More than 1.7 million residents have requested absentee ballots so far, meaning hundreds of thousands more mail-in votes could be returned in the coming weeks. State law also allows voters to cast a ballot early in person.

Early voting has grown in popularity since Minnesota’s no-excuse absentee law took effect for the 2014 election. State and local officials braced for a surge in early ballots this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports of United States Postal Service delays and comments from President Donald Trump questioning the integrity of mail-in voting raised anxiety about the process for some voters. But Secretary of State Steve Simon said there have been few reports of issues here in Minnesota so far.

“Generally speaking I’m really happy about where we are,” he said. “There are always potential glitches but so far the process has run quite smoothly.”

Legal challenges prompted a number of updates to the process this year. A witness signature requirement for mail-in ballots has been waived, except for voters who are also registering by mail. Another change allows ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 to count as long as they arrive within seven days of the election.