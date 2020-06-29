More Storms, Followed By a Heat Wave

Here's the simulated radar from AM Monday to AM Wednesday, which shows unsettled weather continuing across the Upper Midwest.
Weekend Rainfall Potential
Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential through AM Wednesday which shows some fairly decent rainfall amounts possible across parts of central and eastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin. In fact, some locations could see more than 1" of rain, which would be good news for lawns and gardens that have been getting a bit dry as of late.
Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are a few meteorograms for the Twin Cities on Monday. Temps will start off on the mild side and warm quickly into the 80s by late morning. During the afternoon, temps will warm to near 90F with a chance of isolated showers and storms.. Dewpoints will also be considered tropical with readings in the 70F through much of the day. Southeasterly winds will also be a bit on the breezy side with gusts approaching 20mph.
Here's the hour-by-hour feels like forecast for Monday, which warms into the mid 90s by the afternoon, which will feel quite hot across the region.
Warm & Sticky Sunday Ahead
Here's a look at high temps across the region for Sunday, which shows readings warming into the 80s and 90s in many spots. Note that this will be nearly +5F to +10F above average with a chance of some late day showers and storms possible as well.
The latest US Drought Monitor from last week showed Moderate Drought conditions still in place across parts of western, central and into northeastern Minnesota. The good news is that Moderate Drought is down a couple of points from last week. Note that many locations in the drought are down several inches of normal precipitation. Some locations (west and north of the Twin Cities) are nearly -3" to -7" below average since January 1st. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is above average by +0.80"
14th Warmest Start to June on Record at MSP
Here's a look at the average temp at the MSP Airport through the first 26 days of June. Note that the average temp was 72.3F (+4.1F above average), is the 12th warmest start to any June on record.
90F Days in June at MSP
Through June 26th, MSP has seen (5) 90F days! Keep in mind that the average number of 90F days in June is around 2. The warmest day was on June 8th, when we hit 96F, which is not only the warmest day of 2020 so far, but it is the warmest day we've seen since June 28th, 2018 when we hit 99F.
Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows temps warming close to 90F just about each day through the week ahead. By the way, the first day of July is Tuesday, which the average high is 83F, so we'll be above average in temps over the next several days.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the 1st & 2nd week of July. Note that temps will remain quite warm during much of that time frame with several days in the upper 80s and low 90s.
More Storms, Followed By a Heat Wave
By Paul Douglas
Some of the same people who don't wear masks might feel at home wandering a golf course during a thunderstorm. You're just tempting fate. Nothing teaches humility (and paranoia) like a wild thunderstorm shrieking overhead. Your options are limited. A building or vehicle offers the best protection, but the risk of being struck is never zero.
Every year in the USA
an estimated 25 million lightning flashes fill our skies. Fewer Americans are dying than ever before, but lightning is still one of the top weather killers. This is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week, by the way.
You wanted a real summer? You got your wish. NOAA's GFS model predicts 90 degrees in the metro 10 of the next 16 days. I wouldn't be surprised to see some mid-90s close to home 4th of July weekend. An old fashioned July heat wave? It sure looks like it. More storms bubble up today, but we should dry out as the week goes on.
With dew points topping 70F, late week heat indices may sizzle near 100F. More like smoking hot.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Muggy. More T-storms. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 88.
MONDAY NIGHT: T-storms likely. SE 5-15. Low: 72.
TUESDAY: Stuffy and hot. Isolated T-storm. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 90.
WEDNESDAY: Still unsettled with a few T-storms. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 71. High: 86.
THURSDAY: Drier. Sunnier. Hotter. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 70. High: 90.
SATURDAY: Sunny and hot 4th of July. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 72. High: 94.
SUNDAY: Still steamy, few storms late. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 75. High: 92.
This Day in Weather History
June 29th
1969: Worthington picks up over 6 inches of rain in 24 hours.
1930: Extreme heat develops in Minnesota. Canby got up to a sizzling 110 degrees.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 29th
Average High: 83F (Record: 102F set in 1931)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 47F set in 1924)
Record Rainfall: 3.84" set in 1877
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 29th
Sunrise: 5:30am
Sunset: 9:03pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 34 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 36 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 3 minutes
Moon Phase for June 29th at Midnight
1.9 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Above: A simulation of the moon’s phase on June 29-30, 2020, as our companion world reaches its second lunar perigee of this month. The image is via Fourmilab. The moon in its orbit swings closest to Earth at perigee, and farthest away from Earth at apogee. There are a total of 13 lunar perigees in 2020, so it’s inevitable that one calendar month this year has to harbor two lunar perigees. That double feature happens in June 2020. Depending on where you live worldwide, the second of two June 2020 perigees falls on June 29 or 30 (June 30 at 02:09 UTC). A playful person might wish to call this a Blue Moon perigee, given the popular definition of Blue Moons as the second full moon of a month, and given that this June 29-30 perigee is the second of two lunar perigees this month."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
