More Republicans push to criminalize bringing immigrants in the US illegally across state lines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers have passed legislation that would make it a felony to knowingly bring someone into the state who is in the U.S. illegally, echoing similar bills nationwide that could restrict domestic travel for some immigrants.
The legislation given final approval Wednesday protects ''not only the citizens of Alabama but also the people that are immigrating here legally and doing everything the right way,'' said the bill's Republican sponsor, Sen. Wes Kitchens.
The measure carves out exemptions for medical professionals such as ambulance drivers and employees for law firms, educators, churches or charitable organizations carrying out ''non-commercial'' tasks. The bill also outlines a process for law enforcement to determine whether a person who is arrested is in the country legally. It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has 10 days to sign the legislation or else it fails by a pocket veto.
Alabama joins at least nine other states that have considered legislation this year that would create crimes of transporting immigrants who are unlawfully in the U.S., according to an Associated Press analysis using the bill-tracking software Plural. It's one of many recent bills passed by conservative statehouses seeking to aid President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
Activists say Alabama could end up ensnaring people who provide transportation across state lines for essential services, such federal immigration court hearings in New Orleans and Atlanta, mandatory trips to out-of-state consulates and visits to family.
Jordan Stallworth, 38, works as a civic engagement coordinator for the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice and lives in Wedowee, Alabama, a rural town of about 800 people that is just a 20-minute drive from Georgia. His wife has relatives living without legal status in both states and he often assists family members and other immigrants in the community with transportation.
Recently, he drove a family member lacking legal status to the maternity ward in Carrollton, Georgia, 35 miles (56 kilometers) away, since the local hospital doesn't have one. Stallworth worries that similar trips will be criminalized.
''I'm not gonna sit here and somebody's dying in front of me just to have a baby — I'm not gonna sit here and just let her die, family or not,'' Stallworth said.