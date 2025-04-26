More police videos show early days of Hackman investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities released more videos Friday related to their investigation of the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, including images of agents returning to the couple's Santa Fe home days after they were found to look for more evidence.
The bodies of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered Feb. 26 after maintenance and security workers called police.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has been releasing redacted records on a rolling basis since a recent court order allowing them to be made public as long as any images of the dead couple are obscured. More are expected.
The latest release includes hours of police body camera video and builds on what has already been made public, including a lengthy investigative report, photos and hours of body camera and security video showing the initial police response.
The new videos show authorities interviewing workers and returning to the home to search for more evidence early on in the investigation before they knew how Hackman and Arakawa died.
An hourlong video shows detectives searching the home in early March for Arakawa's laptop and any other clues. Representatives of Arakawa's family let them inside the house and led them to the bathroom where her body was found.
In another video, detectives are reviewing security videos at a pharmacy for any footage of Arakawa in mid-February.
The employee helping them asks what they're looking for, and one of the detectives says a woman is dead.