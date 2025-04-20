More pharmacies offer to speed prescription deliveries to customers

America's two largest retailers want to deliver prescriptions to your doorstep in as little as a few hours.
Amazon and Walmart are undergoing national expansions in same-day prescription deliveries. They're joining a trend that has gained momentum since the COVID-19 pandemic, with drugstore chains and companies like Instacart and DoorDash rushing to deliver prescriptions as soon as possible.
Fast prescription delivery options are growing as traditional drugstores close and more people use telemedicine or subscription-based care that encourages regular deliveries.
But this trend may run into limits in the complicated U.S. health care system, where drug costs and coverage can outweigh convenience for consumers, some of whom still like visiting a store.
''It takes a lot to change people's behavior when it comes to their health care,'' said Arielle Trzcinski, a principal analyst with the consulting firm Forrester.
Who can deliver my prescriptions?
Independent drugstores have done same-day deliveries for years, especially for patients who are homebound or recovering from surgeries, said Brigid Groves, a vice president with the American Pharmacists Association.
CVS Health started same-day deliveries in 2017 and has since expanded its reach. The chain delivered more than 4 million prescriptions through that service in 2023.