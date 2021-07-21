Shares in Sleep Number Corp. fell sharply Wednesday after the Minneapolis company reported difficulties keeping up with customer demand in the second quarter.

Sleep Number reported sales for the quarter of $484.3 million, a 39% increase over the same period last year that was affected by pandemic-related store closures. But that was well below the consensus sales expectations of analysts for $511 million.

"Robust consumer demand for Sleep Number 360smart beds exceeded our expectations, while near-term supply constraints limited delivered net sales in June and July," said Shelly Ibach, the company's chief executive.

While the company has a healthy amount of back orders, executives expect supply issues to continue into the third quarter.

Ibach said, "We have made substantial progress in addressing temporary component shortages and expect strong delivery volumes the balance of the year."

But on Wednesday, Seth Basham, an analyst at Wedbush, told investors, "We believe the supplier challenges weighing on (Sleep Number) are much more severe than for other publicly traded mattress companies."

Sleep Number reported results after the market closed Tuesday. On Wednesday, the company's shares fell around 17% when stock trading opened and were down 13.6% to $97 at midday.

That was the steepest decline among Minnesota public companies on an up day for the broader market. Sleep Number shares over the past 52 weeks have ranged from $42.15 to $151.44.

The company said it earned $22.3 million, or 88 cents a share, also below analysts' forecast of $1.16. Sleep Number had a net loss of $12.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Executives raised their profit guidance for the remainder of the year. Sleep Number now expects per-share earnings for the full year of $7.25, up from previous guidance of $6.50 and a 58% jump from full-year 2020.