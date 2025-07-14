More elderly Americans are choking to death. Are these devices the answer?

NEW YORK — It was the scariest choking incident David Palumbo had ever seen.
The 88-year-old man had been dining at a Providence, Rhode Island, Italian restaurant in September 2019. Now he was unconscious, with a piece of bread lodged in his windpipe. Precious minutes went by as first responders were unable to help him with CPR or the Heimlich maneuver.
In an ambulance on the way to the hospital, the elderly man's skin was blue, and firefighters worried he was going to die. Palumbo — a fire department captain — used a scissors-like device called Magill forceps to pull the bread from the man's throat.
''We get a lot of calls in the city for choking,'' many of which are resolved before emergency responders even get there, Palumbo added. ''This was by far the worst one I've been on in my career."
Fortunately, the man survived and made a full recovery, he said.
But many elderly people do not. Each year, choking claims the lives of more than 4,100 Americans who are 65 or older. It's the most vulnerable age group, accounting for about three-quarters of U.S. choking deaths, according to federal health statistics.
The death rate has been relatively steady, but the number has risen, as the size of the nation's retirement-age population grows.
In response, a number of companies are marketing antichoking devices to the elderly. Medical professionals have been debating whether to endorse the products, sold under the names LifeVac, SaveLix, VitalVac and the Dechoker.