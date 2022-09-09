More from Star Tribune
Nation
Live updates: Charles back in London as king; queen mourned
King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as Britain's monarch.
Variety
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
Bells tolled across Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. Around the world, her exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
Variety
World
'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflections on the historic sweep of her reign and how she succeeded in presiding over the end of Britain's colonial empire and embracing the independence of her former dominions.
Variety
