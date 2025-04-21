More Democratic lawmakers are visiting El Salvador on Abrego Garcia's behalf

WASHINGTON — Four House Democratic lawmakers have traveled to El Salvador to call attention to the plight of a man the Trump administration deported to a Salvadoran prison and has refused to help return — even after the Supreme Court ruled that it was the government's duty to do so.
Reps. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, Maxine Dexter of Oregon, Maxwell Frost of Florida and Robert Garcia of California arrived in the Central American nation on Sunday to investigate the condition of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had lived in the United States for more than a decade. The Trump administration deported him, a move that administration officials have said in court filings was erroneous.
But despite a Supreme Court ordering the Trump administration to help facilitate Abrego Garcia's return, the administration has said it has no power to bring him back, a choice being scrutinized by federal courts as potentially in violation of judicial rulings.
''To see the Trump administration so blatantly and egregiously defy the Supreme Court and have no regard for due process is extremely alarming to me,'' Ansari said in an interview. ''Even with all of the illegal actions we've seen over the last couple of months, I think this is the one that terrifies me the most when it comes to the future of our democracy.''
The quartet's trip comes after Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland traveled to El Salvador last week and met Abrego Garcia and Salvadoran officials. Abrego Garcia had lived in Maryland with his wife and three children, who are American citizens, before he was deported on March 15.
Abrego Garcia's protected legal status prohibited him from being deported to El Salvador. He was deported on one of three planes filled with alleged migrant gang members.
Garcia said he and Frost sent a letter last week to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., requesting that an official delegation go to El Salvador to investigate Abrego Garcia's condition and push for his return, but received no response. Ansari said more Democrats would be traveling to El Salvador in the coming days and weeks.