Q: Are they canceling "Days of Our Lives"? I have watched it for over 45 years. It seems as if they are phasing out a lot of characters.

A: You are right that it has been going through a lot of changes in casting and story lines. That should be expected with a show that premiered in 1965. And daytime dramas have been struggling for years to keep and find an audience, with relatively few surviving. Fortunately for its fans, "Days" is one of the survivors, as NBC will keep the show going into another season this fall.

Will Barrymore bench 'Hot Bench'?

Q: Television keeps advertising a Drew Barrymore talk show starting in September in the time slot for "Hot Bench," which I enjoy. Is it being canceled or moved to another time slot?

A: "Hot Bench" will begin its seventh season on Sept. 14. But it is a syndicated show. Network and cable shows are put in essentially the same time slots around the country (not counting time zone differences). Syndicated shows are sold to individual stations or their owners and put where they specifically fit a station's needs. A look at the schedule for "Hot Bench" on its website finds it weekdays at 1 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and still other times, depending on the station carrying it. In your town, it appears that the station carrying "Hot Bench" is either moving it or dropping it to make room for Barrymore's show (which debuts Sept. 14). Check local listings to see where "Hot Bench" ends up.

