Minnesota could see more COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to surge, Gov. Tim Walz said Monday.

"As we peak right now, I think it is obvious we are going to have to have more mitigation measures," Walz said at a news conference.

Governors in several other states have imposed new restrictions as COVID-19 has hit levels not seen since the spring or summer. Walz said he would follow data to focus on places where the virus is spreading the most, but did not disclose details.

"Here in Minnesota we are going to be targeted," Walz said.

State health officials are urging a pause on high school winter sports and Walz said Monday that new guidance will be coming from the state "in the next day or so.''

At least 10% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota schools have been associated with sports, said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health. Two schools that recently shifted to distance learning did so because of COVID exposure in sports, she said.

Gov. Tim Walz, who spoke during a news conference at a new saliva testing center for COVID in the Minneapolis Convention Center last week in Minneapolis, on Monday said more restrictions may be required to stem the spread of COVID-19] DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com

State Health Commission Jan Malcolm said cases associated with sports have been growing. Walz also noted a connection with interstate play in youth sports.

Malcolm said health officials are "urging there to be a pause on play and practice'' of youth and high school sports. Officials will be talking with the state education department and the Minnesota State High School League before providing what Walz referred to as "clarified guidance.''

Numerous school districts across the state already have put winter sports on hold until December, and some until after Jan. 1.

Early last month the high school league had set Nov. 23 as the first day of practice for boys' hockey and boys' basketball, with other sports to follow in the ensuing weeks. Among fall sports still in action, football begins two weeks of postseason play on Tuesday. The volleyball season is scheduled to end Dec. 12.

Minnesota could surpass more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases next week as the pandemic accelerates, Malcolm said.

"The rate of increase has increased far beyond our most conservative projections," she said.

With 7,444 newly laboratory-confirmed infections reported Monday, Minnesota has seen 231,018 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the state in March.

There were 12 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 2,917 with the possibility of more than 3,000 deaths by the end of the week.

"In Minnesota we've had alarming numbers for several days now," Malcolm said.

Last week Walz announced restrictions designed to limit COVID-19 spread, including a 10 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants, a limit of 10 people at social gatherings and a phased-in cap on attendees at receptions for weddings and funerals.

Since the pandemic began, Minnesota health officials have been concerned about hospital capacity. In some countries, the loss of available bed space has meant that some of those infected with the new coronavirus could not get needed care.

In several states, temporary hospitals have been set up to handle the demand.

While Minnesota health systems have taken steps to expand capacity, including intensive care beds, the high rate of community spread has meant that health care workers are either getting sick or needing to quarantine because they had a high risk exposure to someone who is infected.

That has led to staffing shortages that make it more difficult to admit patients because of a lack of nurses, doctors and other health care workers.

A record 1,500-plus patients with COVID-19 from any state are now occupying inpatient hospital beds in Minnesota, according to an update Monday on the state's pandemic response dashboard. That compares to a total of 778 COVID-19 admissions on Nov. 1.

The latest total includes 324 people admitted to intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections.

The share of ICU patients in Minnesota who have COVID-19 has increased to 29%.

The dashboard shows that 1,121 of 1,429 immediately available ICU beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19 or unrelated medical or surgical issues. Another 408 ICU surge beds could be readied within 72 hours if needed and if staffing were available.

High school sports editor Paul Klauda contributed to this report.