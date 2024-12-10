More beans and less red meat: Nutrition experts weigh in on US dietary guidelines

The panel, which met for nearly two years, was the first to focus on the dietary needs of Americans through what they called a ''health equity lens,'' said Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, a Massachusetts General Hospital obesity expert who was part of the group. That meant considering factors such as household income, race, ethnicity and culture when recommending healthy diets. It will help ensure that the guidance ''reflects and includes various population groups,'' she said in an email.