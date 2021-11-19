Memphis Grizzlies (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Minnesota Timberwolves. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 26.0 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 5-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 125-118 in overtime in the last meeting on Nov. 9. Morant led the Grizzlies with 33 points, and D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 50.6% and averaging 23.2 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Morant is averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 105.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (back), Naz Reid: out (foot).

Grizzlies: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.