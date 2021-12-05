STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Alex Morales scored 19 points and nine players scored as Wagner broke away from Stony Brook 78-49 on Saturday.
Morales added nine rebounds and six assists for Wagner (3-1), which picked up its season this week after three straight COVID-delayed games.
Elijah Ford added 14 points and Raekwon Rogers scored 10 with eight rebounds. Javier Exquerra had seven assists.
Jahlil Jenkins led Stony Brook (3-4) with 12 points. Wagner shot 53% on the game to Stony Brook's 31%.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
