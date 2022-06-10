Introduction: Just when you thought it was safe to think the Twins might beat the Yankees — OK, let's be honest, nobody probably thought that, even with a 7-3 lead — things fall apart. Even after battering ace Gerrit Cole for five home runs, continuing a trend of knocking out Yankees pitchers, the Twins lost 10-7 Thursday and lost the series two games to one. Manager Rocco Baldelli was inclined to look at the positives, but the end result was more of the same.

12:00: Star Tribune Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show to talk about a huge weekend of recruiting for coach P.J. Fleck and the program.

20:00: A curious decision by White Sox manager Tony La Russa — at least to a lot of us, though not to him — backfired in yet another Chicago loss.

