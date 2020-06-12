Two suspects, a husband and wife from Mora, Minn., were arrested Thursday in Anoka County in connection with the death last fall of a 47-year-old man in Makinen, Minn.

Frank Gerald Meyer was found dead in his home in the 3300 block of Curt Lane in Makinen, in St. Louis County, on Oct. 8, 2019 after deputies were called to check on his welfare, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents arrested the husband and wife, ages 53 and 46, respectively, in Anoka at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. The man was arrested without incident, while the woman fled and was arrested nearby about 30 minutes later.

The two, who have not been charged, are being held in the St. Louis County jail. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

In his online obituary, Meyer’s family wrote of him: “Frank had a very generous heart; he would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need regardless of their story or background. No matter the circumstance, Frank was right there to help; even if it meant getting on his back in the snow to fix a friend’s vehicle. Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was very creative and participated in the Ely Winter Festival snow sculpture event for several years.”