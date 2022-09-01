Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A moped operator who was lying in the street in Blaine was run over Tuesday by a sports-utility vehicle and died, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of NE. 119th Avenue, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as Matthew B. Johnson, 44, of Blaine.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Johnson and his moped were lying in the street when a woman driving westbound on 119th Avenue drove over him. It wasn't clear why Johnson was down.

Emergency responders came to his aid before he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

"The driver of the SUV has not been taken into custody or formally charged," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Blaine police, the State Patrol and other agencies were investigating the incident.