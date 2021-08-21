Police in Moorhead, Minn., are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Isabelle Storey's family last saw her on Aug. 18. She is 5 feet 2 and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red or black sweatshirt, black shorts and red Nike High-top shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.
