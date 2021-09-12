MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police say they are investigating a Friday night shooting death as a homicide.
Police said they responded about 8 p.m. Friday to calls of gunshots on the south side of the city. When officers arrived, a bystander was treating an adult victim. Emergency responders conducted medical care but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, KFGO radio reported.
Police say no arrests have been made in the case. The name of the victim has not been released.
