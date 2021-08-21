An 11-year-old girl missing out of Moorhead, Minn., was found safe on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police issued an alert Saturday morning asking for help finding Isabelle Storey. They said they located her about 3 p.m. Saturday.

"She is safe and there is no further assistance needed in locating her," police said in a news release. "We do thank the public for their assistance with locating this missing juvenile."

STAFF REPORT