Moorhead police are investigating hate messages left spray-painted on the walls of Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque on Sunday.

Officers were called to the mosque Sunday morning for a report of vandalism. The graffiti read "Death to Islam" and "Can't Vote," and a swastika was painted at the main entrance.

Moorhead police on Sunday released photos from the building's video surveillance. The photos showed a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.

By Sunday evening, an online fundraiser for the cleanup had raised more than $16,000.

The Fargo Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Red River Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.

