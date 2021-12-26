MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police responding to a report of a shooting early Christmas morning discovered a victim who had apparently been assaulted prior to the gunshots.

Police said Sunday the victim was not shot and did not require immediate medical attention from the alleged assault, which was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday. A spent shell casing and other evidence was collected at the scene. Investigators did not find a firearm.

Authorities said the suspect and victim know each other and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety.

Due to the active investigation, police said no further information would be released until later.