A person was shot to death Friday evening in Moorhead, Minn.

About 8 p.m., officers went to the 300 block of S. 17th Street on several reports of gunshots, according to a police news release.

When they arrived, a bystander was treating an adult victim who had been shot. First responders took over emergency medical care, but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, the release said.

Police did not offer any further information about the victim. No one has been arrested, they said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

STAFF REPORT