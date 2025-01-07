New Year, familiar teams in high places … ranking-wise.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey
High school hockey writer David La Vaque’s rankings of the top 25 boys hockey teams in Minnesota.
Moorhead (Class 2A) made the most of its holiday break with a 4-1 victory Dec. 28 against previous No. 1 St. Thomas Academy, followed up by a 2-1 victory against those same Cadets on Jan. 4 to take care of any haters. Mason Kraft scored two goals in the rematch, including the overtime winner.
Monticello added its name to the list of Class 1A state tournament contenders with a move into the top 10.
By contrast, no other teams fell or improved by more than a few spots. Rankings by Let’s Play Hockey, a statewide ranking conducted by polling Minnesota high school coaches, are considered for the Top 25.
Records through Monday, Jan. 6. All Schools Class 2A unless otherwise noted.
1. Moorhead (13-1-0): Previous Ranking: No. 3
2. Hill-Murray (10-0-1) Previous Ranking: No. 2
3. St Thomas Academy (11-2-0:) Previous Ranking: No. 1
4. Edina (10-3-0): Previous Ranking: No. 4
5. Monticello (1A, 11-0-1): Previous Ranking: NR
6. Rogers (11-1-1): Previous Ranking: No. 7
7. Stillwater (9-2): Previous Ranking: No. 5
8. Cretin/Derham Hall (10-2-1): Previous Ranking: No. 6
9. Rosemount (14-1-0): Previous Ranking: No. 9
10. White Bear Lake (8-2-1): Previous Ranking: No. 10
11. Wayzata (8-5-1): Previous Ranking: No. 11
12. Academy of Holy Angels (10-3): Previous Ranking: No. 12
13. Hermantown (1A, 7-4-2): Previous Ranking: No. 13
14. Grand Rapids (9-3-0): Previous Ranking: 20
15. Eden Prairie (6-6-1): Previous Ranking: No. 8
16. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3-0): Previous Ranking: No. 16
17. Minnetonka (6-6-1): Previous Ranking: No. 18
18. Shakopee (9-4-1): Previous Ranking: No. 16
19. Bemidji (10-2-1): Previous Ranking: No. 19
20. Rock Ridge (10-3-1): Previous Ranking: No. 20
21. Holy Family (7-5-0): Previous Ranking: NR
22. Maple Grove (6-6-1): Previous Ranking: No. 17
23. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 12-1-0): Previous Ranking: No. 14
24. Warroad (1A, 8-3-1): Previous Ranking: No. 22
25. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 9-4): Previous Ranking: No. 21
Basketball Across Minnesota: Jayden Moore and Anthony Smith III form the best backcourt in the state.