AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — — Jalen Moore had 25 points in Oakland's 81-65 victory against Green Bay on Saturday.

Moore added five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (4-11, 2-2 Horizon League). Rocket Watts scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chris Conway finished 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

The Phoenix (2-13, 1-3) were led in scoring by Randy Tucker, who finished with 17 points. Green Bay also got 11 points from Cade Meyer. In addition, Ryan Wade had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Oakland's next game is Friday against Northern Kentucky on the road, and Green Bay visits Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.