FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jalen Moore finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals to propel Oakland to a 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League action on Saturday.
Jamal Cain pitched in with 18 points and six boards for the Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-0), who won for a sixth straight time and rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in league play. Freshman Trey Townsend scored 15 and played all 40 minutes.
Jarred Godfrey paced the Mastodons (8-8, 4-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Recuperating Talbot holds high hopes for Wild when it gets healthy
The Wild's top goalie, who has been out six weeks, expects the team to be among the league's best.
Sports
Whitfield, Clemons lead Campbell past Radford 70-58
Jordan Whitfield hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Ricky Clemons added 14 points and seven rebounds to power Campbell to a 70-58 victory over Radford in Big South Conference action on Saturday.
Sports
Timberwolves have the players — finally — but on-court presence and maturity still lacking
If this team can grow up, quickly, it could join the (short) list of most-likable squads in franchise history.
Sports
Gonzales, No. 18 BYU women roll past LMU 77-37
Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points with five rebounds, five assists and five steals and No. 18 BYU coasted to a 77-37 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday for its fifth straight win.
Sports
Djokovic back in court to fight deportation from Australia
Novak Djokovic returned to court on Sunday to fight an attempt to deport him because of what a government minister described as a perception that the top-ranked tennis player was a "talisman of a community of anti-vaccination sentiment."