BALTIMORE — Trevor Moore came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Morgan State to a 77-71 win over NCAA Division II Millersville on Monday.
Malik Miller had 10 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State (4-5).
James Sullivan had 20 points for the Marauders. Mekhi Hendricks added 13 points. Khari Williams had 9 points and 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2
Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
Twins
Reusse: New Hall of Famer Minoso was Cuban star, American showman
Minnie Minoso will go into the Cooperstown shrine next summer with Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and Gil Hodges from the Golden Baseball Era.
Sports
Talbot denies old team, Wild top Oilers 4-1 for 7th straight
Cam Talbot made 38 saves against his former team and the Minnesota Wild shut down the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.
Sports
Hertl's hat trick leads Sharks past Flames 5-3
Tomas Hertl scored his fourth career hat trick and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal barrage in the second period to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night.
World
New soccer league helps Gaza amputees cope with war trauma
The players race across the pitch on crutches, jostling for the soccer ball and passing it back and forth, their prosthetic legs lined up along the sidelines at a stadium in the Gaza Strip.