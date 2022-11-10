SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chance Moore scored 18 points as Missouri State beat Missouri Science & Technology 82-47 on Wednesday night.
Moore had six rebounds for the Bears (1-0). Alston Mason shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Jonathan Mogbo recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.
Ikenna Okeke finished with 14 points for the Miners (0-1). Andrew Young added 14 points and two blocks for Missouri S&T. In addition, Ryan Parker finished with five points.
NEXT UP
Missouri State visits BYU in its next matchup on November 16.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
