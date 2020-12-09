CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jamir Moore had 16 points as Charleston Southern routed Carver College 94-59 on Tuesday night.
Malik Battle and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 15 points each for Charleston Southern (1-3). Ja'Quavian Florence had 14 points and seven rebounds. Moore made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Bryson Scott had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Antwon Ferrell added 11 points, and Devin Ervin had 10 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
After Rashod Bateman's second departure, Gophers remaining receivers ready for more chances
Offense looks to distribute ball more equitably without star.
Gophers
Big Ten football shows that blue blood Buckeyes run the show
Allowing Ohio State into title game shows the conference lacks character
Sports
AP sources: Phillies hire Dombrowski to lead baseball ops
The Philadelphia Phillies have hired longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Sports
No. 20 Syracuse women beat Miami 69-58 in ACC opener
Kamilla Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points apiece and No. 20 Syracuse beat Miami 69-58 on Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference season opener.
Sports
Wilson, Pitts help No. 10 Texas A&M women beat UALR 79-56
Aaliyah Wilson scored 13 points, Destiny Pitts hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points, and No. 10 Texas A&M beat Arkansas-Little Rock 79-56 on Thursday night.