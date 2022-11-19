GREELEY, Colo. — Omari Moore had 20 points in San Jose State's 80-69 win against Northern Colorado on Saturday.
Moore added seven rebounds for the Spartans (4-1). Sage Tolbert scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Anderson recorded 11 points.
Daylen Kountz and Dalton Knecht led the way for the Bears (1-3) with 20 points apiece. Matt Johnson finished with 14 points and seven assists.
The two teams were tied at 41 at halftime.
NEXT UP
San Jose State's next game is Friday against North Texas. Northern Colorado hosts Colorado Christian on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
