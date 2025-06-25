Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin wins PWHL's Billie Jean King MVP award

OTTAWA, Ontario — Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin has won the Professional Women's Hockey League's Billie Jean King MVP Award for the 2024-25 season.
Poulin, who was also named forward of the year, was presented the awards at a ceremony Wednesday in Ottawa.
The 34-year-old Poulin led the league with 19 goals and finished fourth with 26 points in 30 games.
Poulin was also a finalist for the MVP and top forward awards in the inaugural 2024 PWHL season. Both awards were won by Toronto's Natalie Spooner.
The awards capped another year of major achievements for Poulin, who was named the IIHF's Female Player of the Year earlier this month after taking MVP honors at the women's world championship in April with a tournament-leading 12 points (four goals, eight assists).
Toronto Sceptres defender Renata Fast and Boston Fleet captain Hilary Knight (now with Seattle) were the other MVP finalists, while Knight and New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier were up for forward of the year.
Fast and Fillier did not leave empty-handed. Fast took home defender of the year honors while Fillier was named the league's top rookie.
The 30-year-old Fast tied for first in scoring among defenders with 22 points in 30 games, led the league with 63 hits and led all skaters with an average of 24 minutes, 39 seconds of ice time per game.